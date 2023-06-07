PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach

A man in Galveston, Texas, says he found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach. (Source: KHOU/CHRISTOPHER DAVIS/UNSOURCED PHOTO/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (KHOU) - Christopher Davis has been combing the beaches of Galveston Island for years.

“Mainly sea beans, old bones, unfortunately, old coke bottles,” those are a few of the more interesting items he’s found.

None of them are nearly as unusual, though, as the prize he located in San Luis Pass late last month.

“As I was going along, I noticed in that pile, ‘hey, there’s one of those bundles,’” Davis said.

And there it was, a giant hunk of dark-brown rubber, covered in barnacles, with an ungodly smell.

“It was horrible, a horrible stench,” he said.

To say Davis was excited would be an understatement.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store with an unlimited budget,” he said. And he said he knew exactly what it was.

Serendipitously, the discovery was made on Memorial Day weekend.

Davis had heard stories about pieces of a Nazi loot lost during World War II washing up on Texas beaches. One was found on the Padre Island National Seashore back in March.

In 1944, American ships off the coast of Brazil spotted a German blockade runner called the SS Rio Grande

The USS Omaha and USS Jouet fired on the Nazi ship, sending it and its cargo three miles down to the bottom of the ocean.

The entire loot had remained there until about three years ago, when the floating bales of rubber started washing ashore.

What makes the finds even more exciting are the Nazi treasure they may contain, according to the tales.

“I think the gold came from the fact that a lot of people think that he (Adolf Hitler) would escape to Argentina and so he was packing the gold for him to have when he made it there, if he made it there,” Davis said.

He and his friends cut the rubber open. Their effort didn’t result in gold, though, only more of that nasty smell.

If anything, discovering the stinky load of latex has left Davis wanting to find more.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in...
Wednesday: NC air quality ‘unhealthy’ Code Red due to wildfire smoke

Latest News

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht out as CEO of CNN, reports say
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor