Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is facing charges after a man riding on a lawnmower and a teen riding in a truck died in a weekend crash in Rock Hill, officials said.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Saturday evening on Homestead Road.

Christopher Kernaghan, 32, of Rock Hill, was riding a lawnmower and cutting grass when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the coroner said.

Jessie Purser, 13, of Richburg, was a passenger in that vehicle, a news release stated. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the coroner’s office.

Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a truck driven by Christopher Mullis, 19, ran off the road, hitting Kernaghan and his son on the lawnmower. Purser was thrown from the truck, according to the coroner.

Mullis was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, according to online jail records.

The 3-year-old who was on the lawnmower with his dad has undergone surgery but remains in critical condition with broken legs. The child’s mother says he may need another surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been started to assist Purser’s family with funeral expenses.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.