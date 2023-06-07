PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Lowell Rose
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is facing charges after a man riding on a lawnmower and a teen riding in a truck died in a weekend crash in Rock Hill, officials said.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Saturday evening on Homestead Road.

Christopher Kernaghan, 32, of Rock Hill, was riding a lawnmower and cutting grass when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the coroner said.

Jessie Purser, 13, of Richburg, was a passenger in that vehicle, a news release stated. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the coroner’s office.

Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a truck driven by Christopher Mullis, 19, ran off the road, hitting Kernaghan and his son on the lawnmower. Purser was thrown from the truck, according to the coroner.

Mullis was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, according to online jail records.

The 3-year-old who was on the lawnmower with his dad has undergone surgery but remains in critical condition with broken legs. The child’s mother says he may need another surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been started to assist Purser’s family with funeral expenses.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
A man was shot and killed in the breezeway of the Legacy Park apartment complex, just off...
Police identify victim in deadly northeast Charlotte apartment complex shooting
An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in...
Wednesday: NC air quality ‘unhealthy’ Code Red due to wildfire smoke

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte
Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte
Traffic was backed up on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near Lawyers Road following a crash...
Lanes of I-485 inner loop near Mint Hill reopen after crash
Crews worked overnight to start setting bridge girders in place on the Interstate 485 bridge at...
Crews work overnight on Interstate 485 bridge near Johnston Road interchange