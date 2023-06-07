‘I just want to know what happened’: Grieving widow still holding out hope that husband’s killer will be identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Quarles is still holding out hope that someone will be able to help her identify the person(s) responsible for her husband’s death.

Antonio Quarles was found lying unresponsive in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18, 2002.

Police said the 44-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital but died because of the injuries he sustained during the stabbing. It is unclear who stabbed Antonio Quarles and why they did it. The killing still weighs heavy on the mind of Sandra Quarles.

“This last year for me has been a rollercoaster,” Sandra Quarles told WBTV in an interview Tuesday. “(I’m) staying up all night, not sleeping, not eating.”

Even though it has been more than a year since the deadly stabbing, the grieving widow is not giving up in her quest for justice.

“I loved him with all my heart and I need to know what happened to him,” she explained.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police are still working to gather leads in the homicide investigation.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any other leads at this time. That’s why we’re out here once again asking for the public’s help. This investigation is very active and ongoing,” the detective explained.

He said that investigators need the public’s help identifying the killer(s).

“We know that someone had to see something, and we’re just asking for the community’s help,” said Smith.

Quarles is pleading for community members to come forward with information about her husband’s death. She said she is already willing to forgive the person responsible.

“I honestly forgive that person. I just want to know what happened, to know why, just for closure,” she explained.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

