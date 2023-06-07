Gaston Co. man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Fla.

MILTON, Fla. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man wanted for several charges related to alleged child sex crimes was captured in Florida.

The United States Marshal’s Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Leason Kington III in Milton, Fla. Tuesday. He’s currently being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond and will be extradited back to North Carolina.

The Gaston County Police Department had warrants out for his arrest for 20 felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 18 felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said an investigation into reports of child sexual abuse was underway when he fled the state. He allegedly left behind electronics that had several thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. J. Shaw at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information relevant to the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.