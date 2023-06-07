PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
First Alert Weather Days still in place due to Code Orange Air Quality Alert

Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Thursday.
Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place as wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted air quality alerts, and for rain that will continue through the evening.

  • Tonight: Code Orange, periods of rain.
  • End of Week: Code Orange, mostly sunny, warm.
  • Weekend: Starting dry, ending with scattered showers and storms.

Our Code Red Air Quality Alert has been dropped for the rest of Wednesday, with a Code Orange taking its place. Fortunately, air quality continues to improve as a cold front works south.

Air quality forecast over the next few days
Air quality forecast over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

We’ll take a quick break from the Canadian wildfire smoke as rain continues to push through the area. Anticipate periods of rain through the rest of the evening.

Although a few lingering showers are possible early Thursday morning in South Carolina, the rest of the area will stay mainly dry through Thursday.

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will only reach around the 80-degree mark. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be back in place for our Thursday and continue into Friday as plumes of wildfire smoke could allow unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week and start of the weekend, which will keep us warm, dry and mostly sunny through this period.

Temperatures warm from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Sunday with scattered showers and storms developing by Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front moves through to start off next week and will usher in a better chance for rain towards the end of the seven-day forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

