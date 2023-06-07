First Alert Weather Day: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued due to wildfire smoke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Code Red Air Quality Alert has been issued for a large portion of the area Wednesday and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place.

Wednesday : First Alert Weather Day: Unhealthy air quality, becoming cloudy, rain and a few thunderstorms possible later today, highs in the 80s

Thursday: Sun and cloud mix, cooler, a few showers/storms possible

This is all due to wildfire smoke working south out of Canada, making the air quality unhealthy. People will want to limit their time outdoors, especially young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues. Code Orange alerts will remain for Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: UNHEALHTY AIR QUALITY….Becoming Cloudy Rain and A few T’Storms possible Later today. Highs in the 80s pic.twitter.com/0IF7lrtL9b — Eric Garlick (@EricGarlickwx) June 7, 2023

Some showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon/evening with some of those showers lingering into Thursday. Highs today will be in the mid-80s but will drop into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy and with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for rain and storms moving in on Sunday again.

Eric Garlick

