Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Transportation officials said the two right lanes of I-85 North are closed near Graham Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near exit 40 for North Graham Street.

Transportation officials said the two right lanes of I-85 North are closed near Graham Street.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

