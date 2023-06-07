Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near exit 40 for North Graham Street.

NOW: A crash on I-85N near Graham Street is causing a serious traffic backup. You can take the service road (Jeff Adams Dr.) to Sugar Creek then Reagan Drive to get back on I-85. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/YQAsTXA5P6 — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) June 7, 2023

Transportation officials said the two right lanes of I-85 North are closed near Graham Street.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.