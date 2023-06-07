Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte
Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near exit 40 for North Graham Street.
Transportation officials said the two right lanes of I-85 North are closed near Graham Street.
Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.