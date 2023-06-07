PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Committee elects to evaluate 2019, 2022 editions of N.C. fire code

The outdated fire code for the state became a big topic among fire officials after the deadly SouthPark construction site fire last month.
The building code council is set to meet in September.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is taking a step forward to update its fire codes.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said there were many fire officials at Tuesday’s fire code revision committee meeting.

The outdated fire code for the state became a big topic among fire officials after the deadly SouthPark construction site fire last month that killed two workers.

On Tuesday, the committee elected to evaluate the 2019 and 2022 editions of the standard codes for buildings under construction.

Many of these new apartment complexes being built, like the one in SouthPark, are primarily wooden structures, putting them at an increased fire risk.

“We’re very concerned in trying to learn all we can, not only locally but nationwide, at what we can do to improve, prevent and educate on these fires in the future,” Taylor said. “There’s always things taking place during construction. If it’s welding, it could be heating during the winter, then of course you have the natural conditions of wind or storms.”

No changes will take effect until 2025 unless there is a call for an emergency revision. Taylor says he doesn’t expect to happen.

The building code council is set to meet in September.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

