Code Orange Air Quality Alert remains in place through the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Code Orange Air Quality Alerts will continue through Friday as dry and seasonable conditions return to wrap up the week.

Thursday: Lingering clouds early, mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, warm.

Weekend: Starting dry, ending with scattered showers and storms.

Although a few lingering showers are possible early Thursday morning in South Carolina, the rest of the area will stay mainly dry through Thursday.

Air quality forecast over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Behind the cold front, high temperatures will only reach around the 80-degree mark. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be back in place for Thursday and continues into Friday as plumes of wildfire smoke could make for unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week and start of the weekend, which will keep us warm, dry, and mostly sunny through this period.

Temperatures warm from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Sunday with scattered showers and storms developing by Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front moves through to start off next week and will usher in a better chance for rain towards the end of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

