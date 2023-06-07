Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In anticipation of hosting one of the greatest soccer players of all-time, Charlotte FC has announced it will open the upper bowl of Bank of America Stadium when the club faces off with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC later this year.

Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, is reportedly set to join Inter Miami FC, a MLS team, after departing from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week.

Breaking: Lionel Messi says he's going to play for Inter Miami, he told SPORT and Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/G6j0yNRaMr — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2023

Charlotte FC will host Inter Miami in the final match of the season on Oct. 21.

According to a Charlotte FC spokesperson, the club had previously considered opening the upper bowl for ‘Fan Appreciation Day,’ but made the decision early after news of the Messi reports.

Tickets for the match are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Related: Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.