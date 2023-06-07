PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte FC to open upper stadium bowl when Inter Miami, Messi visit in October

Soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly set to join Inter Miami FC.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In anticipation of hosting one of the greatest soccer players of all-time, Charlotte FC has announced it will open the upper bowl of Bank of America Stadium when the club faces off with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC later this year.

Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the sport, is reportedly set to join Inter Miami FC, a MLS team, after departing from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this week.

Charlotte FC will host Inter Miami in the final match of the season on Oct. 21.

According to a Charlotte FC spokesperson, the club had previously considered opening the upper bowl for ‘Fan Appreciation Day,’ but made the decision early after news of the Messi reports.

Tickets for the match are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Related: Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony

Latest News

Ron Sanchez has resigned from his role as head coach of the UNCC 49ers
Charlotte 49ers head coach resigns, national search underway for replacement
After a standout career at North Carolina, Peppers was drafted 2nd overall by the Panthers,...
Two former Carolina Panthers nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
CIRCUIT DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA, SPAIN - JUNE 04: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, on the grid...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team ‘tires out’ with disappointing result in Spanish Grand Prix.
Charlotte 49ers baseball logo
Charlotte baseball stays alive with 9-2 win over Lipscomb in elimination game