CFD: No fire inspection reported before deadly SouthPark apartment fire

The cause of the original fire is still under investigation.
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under construction.(Source: WBTV)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department addressed some lingering questions regarding the May 18 five-alarm fire in the SouthPark area of Charlotte.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. and fire crews say it started in a trailer on the first floor.

Although they found multiple accidental heat sources inside, they have not yet determined how the fire started. In total 15 people were rescued, including a worker trapped on a crane standing more than 200 feet in the air.

[CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire]

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Two of the workers, Demonte Sherrill and Reuben Holmes, died at the scene.

According to CFD, no standpipes (rigid piping that water hoses can attach to) were installed.

The Charlotte Fire Marshal’s Office was unable to provide any documentation to show one was installed. They also say they hadn’t received communication before the fire that a fire inspection had been performed.

“At the point of this building’s construction, a minimum of one exit was required by code. The building did meet that requirement,” part of the release read.

