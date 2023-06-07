CFD: No fire inspection reported before deadly SouthPark apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire Department addressed some lingering questions regarding the May 18 five-alarm fire in the SouthPark area of Charlotte.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. and fire crews say it started in a trailer on the first floor.

Although they found multiple accidental heat sources inside, they have not yet determined how the fire started. In total 15 people were rescued, including a worker trapped on a crane standing more than 200 feet in the air.

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Two of the workers, Demonte Sherrill and Reuben Holmes, died at the scene.

According to CFD, no standpipes (rigid piping that water hoses can attach to) were installed.

The Charlotte Fire Marshal’s Office was unable to provide any documentation to show one was installed. They also say they hadn’t received communication before the fire that a fire inspection had been performed.

“At the point of this building’s construction, a minimum of one exit was required by code. The building did meet that requirement,” part of the release read.

