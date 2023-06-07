Air quality conditions now listed as Code Orange, unhealthy for some

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Code Red Air Quality Alert has been dropped for North Carolina and all counties are now under a Code Orange alert. Still, a First Alert Weather Day remains in place.

The air quality comes from Canadian wildfire smoke that’s spread across several states.

[’I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US]

FORECAST UPDATE (Wednesday, 6/7/23): Good news! After overnight and early morning values in the Code Orange and Red range, particle pollution (PM2.5) levels have lowered significantly.



We now project daily average PM2.5 values will be Code Orange and have cancelled all Code Red. pic.twitter.com/Lvj6wd4NeL — NC Air Quality Forecast Center (@NCDAQ_Forecast) June 7, 2023

Much of the WBTV viewing area was under a Code Red earlier in the day, meaning the air quality was unhealthy for everyone. But a drop in particle pollution levels has moved the air quality into the Code Orange range.

This means the air quality is unhealthy for some sensitive populations, like those with respiratory conditions, older adults and younger children.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news and watch the latest broadcast below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.