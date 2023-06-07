PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Air quality conditions now listed as Code Orange, unhealthy for some

By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Code Red Air Quality Alert has been dropped for North Carolina and all counties are now under a Code Orange alert. Still, a First Alert Weather Day remains in place.

The air quality comes from Canadian wildfire smoke that’s spread across several states.

[’I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US]

Much of the WBTV viewing area was under a Code Red earlier in the day, meaning the air quality was unhealthy for everyone. But a drop in particle pollution levels has moved the air quality into the Code Orange range.

This means the air quality is unhealthy for some sensitive populations, like those with respiratory conditions, older adults and younger children.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online.

