AIR QUALITY ALERT CODE RED TODAY: Unhealthy for all

Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires, it is drifting South around an area of low pressure located over the Northeast.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED.

This is due to the smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires, it is drifting South around and area of low pressure located over the Northeast. This will likely persist through the next couple of days, but as this point. Today is expected to the worst in terms of Air Quality.

Wednesday:  FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY. Becoming Cloudy Rain and A few T’Storms possible Later today. Highs in the 80s

Thursday:  Sun & cloud mix, cooler, A few showers/storms possible.

.
.(WBTV)

Some showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon/evening with some of those showers lingering into Thursday. Highs Today will be in the mid 80s but will drop into the upper 70s on Thursday.  Friday will be partly cloudy and with highs in the lower 80s.  The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for rain and storms moving in on Sunday again.

The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
