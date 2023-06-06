PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman charged with assault and child abuse after allegedly jumping out of moving car while holding child

One-year-old was not injured, DSS notified
Quameshia James, 29, was charged.
Quameshia James, 29, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Rowan County was charged after deputies say she pulled a knife on a man, and then jumped from a moving car with her one-year-old child in her arms.

According to the report, this occurred in the 300 block of Four Lakes Drive, on Sunday.

Quameshia James, 29, got into an argument with a man that she knew. Deputies say they got into an argument over him telling her that she needed to take better care of her child.

Deputies say that at some point, James pulled a knife and pointed it at the man. She then had another person who was there give her a ride to the homeless shelter. The other person forgot her wallet and told James that she needed to go back and get it, according to the report.

Deputies said that when the car was at the intersection of Highway 70 and Bear Poplar Road, the friend stated that James opened the door while the vehicle was still in motion. The driver slowed down to approximately 10 to 20 mph, when James allegedly grabbed her one-year-old child and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The friend then called 911, and Cleveland police found James walking up Highway 70 with her child.

A deputy responded to that location and reported that due to the fact that James had the odor of alcohol about her and that both she and the child had dirt on their clothes as if they had jumped out of a moving vehicle, the deputy arrested James for child abuse. She was also charged her with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon for pointing the knife. She was placed in jail on $1500 secured bond.

DSS was called for the child.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

