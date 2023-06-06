Woman arrested after police see body sticking out from laundry pile

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said an investigation is underway after a body was spotted sticking out from under a pile of laundry in a woman’s apartment.

On May 16, the Forest City Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen that there may be a deceased person in an apartment at Rutherford Manor on South Church Street.

Police said they spoke to 62-year-old June Brown when they arrived at the apartment and she was “not forthcoming with information” but allowed them to enter.

When officers walked into the apartment, they said the deceased person’s head was visible, sticking out from a pile of clothes. Investigators believe the individual died within a day of being found.

The identity and cause of death for the decedent have not yet been released. An autopsy is being conducted.

Brown is charged with concealment of death and is being held at the Burke County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.