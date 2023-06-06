PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman arrested after police see body sticking out from laundry pile

Police said an investigation is underway after a body was spotted sticking out from under a pile of laundry in a woman’s apartment.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said an investigation is underway after a body was spotted sticking out from under a pile of laundry in a woman’s apartment.

On May 16, the Forest City Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen that there may be a deceased person in an apartment at Rutherford Manor on South Church Street.

Police said they spoke to 62-year-old June Brown when they arrived at the apartment and she was “not forthcoming with information” but allowed them to enter.

When officers walked into the apartment, they said the deceased person’s head was visible, sticking out from a pile of clothes. Investigators believe the individual died within a day of being found.

The identity and cause of death for the decedent have not yet been released. An autopsy is being conducted.

Brown is charged with concealment of death and is being held at the Burke County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
,The alert is due to unhealthy air quality.
FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in...
Wednesday: NC air quality ‘unhealthy’ Code Red due to wildfire smoke

Latest News

Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Man charged after deadly lawnmower crash in Rock Hill
An unspecified individual is being treated for life threatening injuries after they were shot...
One injured in Northwest Charlotte shooting
Each of the cases resulted in property damage, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff investigating several cases of weekend vandalism
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash injures two, snarls traffic on I-85 near N. Graham St. in Charlotte
Many new apartment complexes being built are primarily wooden structures, putting them at an...
Committee elects to evaluate 2019, 2022 editions of N.C. fire code