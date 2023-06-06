Watauga Co. man sentenced to prison for child pornography

SUGAR GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Watauga County man will spend the next seven years in prison for transporting child pornography, the courts ruled Tuesday.

Luis Eduardo Nunez, of Sugar Grove, pleaded guilty to using the Kik Messenger app to distribute child sexual abuse material.

In May 2021, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations in North and South Carolina started participating in private group chats with Nunez. Documents show he made contact with the agent and expressed interest in viewing and trading child sexual abuse materials and sent it to the undercover agent.

Two months later, HIS also got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging he uploaded 30 files through the app, most of which was child pornography.

A search warrant of his home uncovered at least 154 images and 18 videos on his cell phone with child pornography.

He admitted to using Kik to send the materials and set up a new account after his old one was shut down.

Following the end of his prison sentence, he’ll serve 30 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

