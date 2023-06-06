PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

S.C. Supreme Court to take up challenge to six-week abortion ban

South Carolina Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to six-week abortion ban.
South Carolina Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to six-week abortion ban.(Mary Green)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to take up the abortion bill lawsuit, with an expedited schedule.

Officials say oral arguments have been scheduled for June 27.

Last month, a lower court blocked the ban’s enforcement and in January, the Supreme Court struck down a similar six-week ban.

After signing the bill into law last month, McMaster issued a statement, saying in part, “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

An hour after the governor signed the legislation, South Carolina abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, filed a lawsuit in Richland County, asking a court to temporarily block the legislation’s enforcement and ultimately strike it down.

Abortion providers fear the ban will put many lives at risk.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement following the court’s decision to hear the challenge:

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.
Police: Two more teens arrested in 2022 north Charlotte murder
Breaking News
Foamy substance found in river in Gaston, Lincoln counties under investigation
Town of Mooresville 150th Anniversary Celebration
An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in...
North Carolina issues Code Orange due to smoke from wildfires