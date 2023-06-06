Salisbury company named among the state’s best employers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury company has been named among the state’s best employers, according to Business North Carolina magazine.

In its annual ranking of the state’s best employers, Healthcare Management Consultants (HMC) was named among the best in the small business category. HMC has 16 employees.

“A Monday through Thursday work schedule gives every weekend a bonus,” the write up said. “Wellness efforts, such as work from home opportunities and flextime, were highlighted when the company received recognition and received the Novant Health Corporate Health Cup in 2022.”

Thomas “Tom” Loeblein, is president and CEO of HMC.

HMC is located in downtown Salisbury in Bankett Station at the corner of E. Innes and S. Lee Sts.

Business North Carolina’s annual list of Best Employers highlights companies that rank highly in their efforts to motivate teammates and draw strong employees.

HMC and the other recipeints will be honored during a June 22 dinner and awards ceremony at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

