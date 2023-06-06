PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury company named among the state’s best employers

Healthcare Management Consultants honored
Healthcare Management Consultants is located on E. Innes at S. Lee St. in downtown Salisbury.
Healthcare Management Consultants is located on E. Innes at S. Lee St. in downtown Salisbury.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury company has been named among the state’s best employers, according to Business North Carolina magazine.

In its annual ranking of the state’s best employers, Healthcare Management Consultants (HMC) was named among the best in the small business category. HMC has 16 employees.

“A Monday through Thursday work schedule gives every weekend a bonus,” the write up said. “Wellness efforts, such as work from home opportunities and flextime, were highlighted when the company received recognition and received the Novant Health Corporate Health Cup in 2022.”

Thomas “Tom” Loeblein, is president and CEO of HMC.

HMC is located in downtown Salisbury in Bankett Station at the corner of E. Innes and S. Lee Sts.

Business North Carolina’s annual list of Best Employers highlights companies that rank highly in their efforts to motivate teammates and draw strong employees.

HMC and the other recipeints will be honored during a June 22 dinner and awards ceremony at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police are responding to a shooting in Huntersville where one person was shot and killed
Man killed in shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

Latest News

Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Public offers opinions on proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville
The Year Up program is helping students get jobs at places like Bank of America.
Bank of America employees find success through job training program
Bank of America employees find success through job training program
Bosch will invest roughly $130 million to expand its power tools accessory manufacturing site...
Bosch adding 400 jobs, investing $130M in Lincolnton for power tools business