Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Officers said it happened at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Summit Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.
Rico Williams was charged with assault on a child under 12.
Rico Williams was charged with assault on a child under 12.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old child in the face “without warning or justification” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller, authorities said.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday provides new details into the alleged assault on the young child that happened over the weekend in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood and ended in an arrest.

Officers said it happened at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Summit Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as Rico Limon Williams, 26, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1 year old son in the face who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the child had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek.

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In a first court appearance on Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000 and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

