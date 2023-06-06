Public offers opinions on proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Huntersville planning staff are recommending that town leaders deny the rezoning request for a massive development known as the Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

This is according to a staff report released ahead of Monday night’s meeting, where Huntersville residents got their chance to tell town leaders what they think of the plan.

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

The developer, Jake Palillo, envisions an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres. It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes and condos.

At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

Palillo says it’s perfect for the growing area and offers upscale living for families. Those who live near there are concerned about traffic.

Documents from city staff list it as one of the reasons they’re recommending against the rezoning. They say the plan isn’t consistent with either the 2040 Community Plan or the N.C. 73 Corridor Plan because of the density.

There is a laundry list of other reasons including infrastructure, trees and parking issues.

It’s not just the Huntersville planning staff newly recommending town leaders deny this rezoning request; the majority of people who spoke at a late-night public hearing Monday want the Lagoon Bay proposal to die.

“We have been struggling now for months with the traffic around Huntersville,” resident Doug DeRisi said.

“We came here to get away from the pollution, from the traffic and congestion, and for all the greenery here,” fellow Huntersville resident Linda Lucas said.

Palillo defended the proposed project, saying traffic isn’t going anywhere and what residents will ultimately chase away “is the quality of life that it brings to it.”

“Ask your wife or your girlfriend or boyfriend; what do you kids want to do for the day?” Palillo said. “You need places to go.”

Family friend Missy Maylet, of Davidson, echoed that the proposed development would be an asset to the community.

“I grew up in Canada around the water and the beach and it was clean and it was so much fun and I want to build memories with my kids here, but I can’t get that at the lake,” Maylet said.

The Huntersville planning board is set to meet at the end of the month and a final vote on the project could happen in July.

