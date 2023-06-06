Police: Two more teens arrested in 2022 north Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two more teenagers were arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of Quantarrius Sturdivant in 2022.

Both are 16 years old and were arrested May 31. They were each charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder, and one of them also was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest comes days after a 14-year-old was arrested in the case.

Sturdivant was found dead near Rachel Street in north Charlotte on Nov. 29.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Police have not released the names of any of the suspects.

