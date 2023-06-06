PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Two more teens arrested in 2022 north Charlotte murder

The arrest comes days after a 14-year-old was charged.
A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.
A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.(Lowell Rose/WBTV)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two more teenagers were arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of Quantarrius Sturdivant in 2022.

Both are 16 years old and were arrested May 31. They were each charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder, and one of them also was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest comes days after a 14-year-old was arrested in the case.

[Teen charged in 2022 murder of man on Rachel St. in north Charlotte]

Sturdivant was found dead near Rachel Street in north Charlotte on Nov. 29.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Police have not released the names of any of the suspects.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

Latest News

A Watauga County man will spend the next seven years in prison for transporting child...
Watauga Co. man sentenced to prison for child pornography
Christopher Lewis Moise
Police chase ends in Mountain Island Lake
Quameshia James, 29, was charged.
Woman charged with assault and child abuse after allegedly jumping out of moving car while holding child
Breaking News
Foamy substance found in river in Gaston, Lincoln counties under investigation