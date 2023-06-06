Police identify victim in deadly northeast Charlotte apartment complex shooting

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex on Monday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Prestigious Lane, which is in the Legacy Park apartment complex, just off Mallard Creek Road.

According to the police report, an unknown person shot into a woman’s home, which struck and killed 31-year-old Britton Owens in the breezeway.

The report also mentions a 5-year-old was inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

