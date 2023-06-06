Police chase ends in Mountain Island Lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police chase involving a stolen car ended with the driver in Mountain Island Lake.

Gaston County Police reported that around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they tried to stop a stolen GMC near Noles Drive and Craig Street in Mount Holly.

The driver, identified by police as Christopher Lewis Moise, refused to stop and the chase went up to Mountain Island Lake. Officers were able to use stop sticks near Highway 16.

Moise allegedly kept going until his tires were flat, then drove down an embankment in a wooded area. Then, he and Natasha Joanna Arrowood, who was a passenger, left on foot.

He was found swimming in the lake by the Mount Holly Fire Department. Arrowood was found by Gaston County Police K9s.

Moise was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, felony flee/elude arrest, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while license revoked and speeding in a work zone.

Officers say he already had two active orders for arrest for failure to appear in court.

Arrowood was taken to Caromont Regional Hospital and will face charges for resisting/delaying/obstructing officers once she is released. She also has an active arrest warrant for a probation violation, according to police.

Moise is being held on a $101,000 secured bond.

