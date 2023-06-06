Police: 2 cars seized during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte
Since February, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 22 people, issued 97 citations, and towed 59 vehicles related to street takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Street takeovers continue to plague the City of Charlotte’s roads as drivers shut down intersections across the city performing stunts like donuts and burnouts. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is increasing efforts to crack down on drivers participating in the events and over the weekend the department seized two more vehicles for participating in takeovers that happened over the weekend.
“Two more vehicles were seized this past weekend related to street takeover incidents. On Saturday, June 3rd, the Transportation Division responded to takeovers at different locations in Charlotte including several in the Steele Creek area,” CMPD said in a Tweet.
Police towed a Dodge Charger Hellcat after citing the driver for reckless driving after being witnessed doing donuts, CMPD said the driver is a ‘repeat offender.’
Police also towed a car after stopping a driver previously cited for participating
“A Mustang was additionally towed after a driver was stopped and cited for unlawful assembly. The driver of the Mustang has been cited previously for reckless driving related to takeovers.
