Police: 2 cars seized during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Street takeovers continue to plague the City of Charlotte’s roads as drivers shut down intersections across the city performing stunts like donuts and burnouts. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is increasing efforts to crack down on drivers participating in the events and over the weekend the department seized two more vehicles for participating in takeovers that happened over the weekend.

“Two more vehicles were seized this past weekend related to street takeover incidents. On Saturday, June 3rd, the Transportation Division responded to takeovers at different locations in Charlotte including several in the Steele Creek area,” CMPD said in a Tweet.

Police towed a Dodge Charger Hellcat after citing the driver for reckless driving after being witnessed doing donuts, CMPD said the driver is a ‘repeat offender.’

Since February of 2023, CMPD has seized 59 vehicles and made 22 arrests for street takeover participation

A driver in a Dodge Charger Hellcat was cited after she was witnessed doing donuts. She was identified as a repeat offender and was cited for reckless driving. Her Hellcat was towed for evidence. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/fFl5VNGMmY — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 6, 2023

Police also towed a car after stopping a driver previously cited for participating

“A Mustang was additionally towed after a driver was stopped and cited for unlawful assembly. The driver of the Mustang has been cited previously for reckless driving related to takeovers.

