Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found dead in her cell Sunday, officials said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman in Oregon who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off of a bridge died Sunday, according to authorities.

KPTV reports 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Sunday morning. The facility did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after she was accused of taking her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter and throwing them off of the Sellwood Bridge in Portland.

Her son died, and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

