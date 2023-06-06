PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wednesday: NC air quality ‘unhealthy’ Code Red due to wildfire smoke

The alert will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina officials have upgraded a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day declared on Tuesday to a Code Red for much of the state on Wednesday due to smoke and fine particles from active wildfires in Canada.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality and the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection’s initial air quality alert began at noon on Tuesday. The alert will remain in effect for the Charlotte metro area through Wednesday as a Code Red air quality alert.

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day for poor air quality and expected periods of rain.

All North Carolina counties are under the alert apart from southeastern North Carolina — specifically Robeson, Bladen, Sampson, Duplin, Lenoir, Beaufort, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, Jones, Craven, and Pamlico counties, which are expected to remain in the upper Code Yellow range through Tuesday night.

Southeastern North Carolina’s forecast for Wednesday has been under review and was upgraded to Code Red.

Code Orange on the Air Quality Index indicates the potential for elevated levels of particle pollution that could impact sensitive populations, including older adults, younger children, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

These groups may experience health impacts when outdoors for prolonged times during these conditions and are recommended to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Smoke and accompanying high levels of fine particulates have been carried downwind from Canada into North Carolina on Tuesday. As the smoke continues to build into the state, high levels of fine particles are expected to mix near ground level.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online.

An air quality alert is in effect in Charlotte and much of the state of due to wildfires in Canada.(MICHAEL_PRAATS | Michael Praats)

