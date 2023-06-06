PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NCDOT to name bridge after fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin

Officer Goodwin was killed in the line of duty in December 2021.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced it will officially name the W.T. Harris Bridge in northeast Charlotte after a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer.

This is the bridge that runs over Interstate 85.

It will be named after Mia Goodwin, who was killed in December 2021 just days after returning from maternity leave.

[’The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte]

She was on the scene of another crash along I-85 when authorities said the driver of a tractor-trailer slammed into another truck, which then hit Goodwin’s car along with several other cruisers.

The NCDOT will enact the naming of the bridge on June 6.

