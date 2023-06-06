NCDOT: Crash blocks portion of I-485 inner loop near Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A reported crash has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in the Mint Hill area, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

That backup is at the inner loop of I-485 near Lawyers Road and Idlewild Road. It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.

Transportation officials said the right lanes at the I-485 inner loop near Lawyers Road are expected to remain closed until shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers wanting to avoid the I-485 inner loop in the Matthews and Mint Hill areas may want to take Highway 51.

