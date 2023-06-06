PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Carolina issues Code Orange due to smoke from wildfires

The alert will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina officials have declared Tuesday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for much of the state due to smoke and fine particles from active wildfires in Canada.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality and the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection issued the air quality alert beginning noon Tuesday. The alert will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday.

All North Carolina counties are under the alert apart from southeastern North Carolina — specifically Robeson, Bladen, Sampson, Duplin, Lenoir, Beaufort, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, Jones, Craven and Pamlico counties, which are expected to remain in the upper Code Yellow range through Tuesday night.

Southeastern North Carolina’s forecast for Wednesday will be reviewed and may be updated to Code Orange as well.

Code Orange on the Air Quality Index indicates the potential for elevated levels of particle pollution that could impact sensitive populations, including older adults, younger children and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

These groups may experience health impacts when outdoors for prolonged times during these conditions and are recommended to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Smoke and accompanying high levels of fine particulates have been carried downwind from Canada into North Carolina on Tuesday. As the smoke continues to build into the state, high levels of fine particles are expected to mix near ground level.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online.

