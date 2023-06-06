PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in Huntersville on Monday afternoon and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials confirmed.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the shooting happened inside the Holly Crest Apartments on Holly Crest Lane around 4 p.m.

When police got on the scene, they said they found 61-year-old Michael Robert Feldman had been shot multiple times in one of the apartment’s staircases.

Witnesses told police they found a man exhibiting “bizarre” behavior and going up to people just east of the apartments shortly after the shooting.

Police found him a short time later and identified the man as 30-year-old Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu.

Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has doorbell or any other footage, should contact Huntersville Police.

