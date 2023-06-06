Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in Huntersville on Monday afternoon and a suspect has been taken into custody, officials confirmed.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the shooting happened inside the Holly Crest Apartments on Holly Crest Lane around 4 p.m.

When police got on the scene, they said they found 61-year-old Michael Robert Feldman had been shot multiple times in one of the apartment’s staircases.

Witnesses told police they found a man exhibiting “bizarre” behavior and going up to people just east of the apartments shortly after the shooting.

Police found him a short time later and identified the man as 30-year-old Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu.

Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has doorbell or any other footage, should contact Huntersville Police.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.