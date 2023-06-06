PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in North Charlotte

The incident happened on Monday evening and MEDIC confirmed one person was shot and pronounced deceased
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in North Charlotte on Monday evening.

The shooting took place on the 2200 Block of Prestigious Lane, which is in the Legacy Park apartments. MEDIC confirmed paramedics responded to the scene where one person was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story, CMPD said more information will be released when it is this article will be updated.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

Latest News

Two Eastland projects move forward, residents still waiting for results
GenOne: Helping First-Gen Students To & Through College
Weight loss drugs might also curb addictions
Charlotte man prepares for 50th climb up Mount Kilimanjaro