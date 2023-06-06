Foamy substance found in river in Gaston, Lincoln counties under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A foamy material in the South Fork Catawba River is being investigated.

Officials with the Gaston County Emergency Management, Gastonia Fire Department’s hazardous materials team, and Lincoln County Emergency Management are looking into what the material is.

The material is floating down into Gaston County from Lincoln County.

Officials don’t believe the material is hazardous, but residents should still avoid swimming and paddling in the river for the time being.

