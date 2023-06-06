FIRST ALERT: Code Red Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Code Red Air Quality Alert has been issued for a large portion of the area, Wednesday, and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place.

WEDNESDAY: Unhealthy air quality, periods of rain

END OF WEEK: Dry, seasonable

WEEKEND: Starting dry, ending with scattered storms

This is all due to wildfire smoke working south out of Canada that has prompted Code Orange alerts so far this week and to end the week as well... Code Orange means air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (usually with respiratory issues), while Code Red means air quality will be unhealthy for all. Limit outdoor activities, Wednesday, especially strenuous activities if possible.

The same cold front helping to usher in more smoke will also bring our next chance for rain... Anticipate periods of rain to move in from north to south over the course of the day. Rain could linger into Thursday morning in our South Carolina counties.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s Wednesday ahead of our front, and only reach the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon. We’ll rebound nicely back to normal by Friday and Saturday with high pressure in control. The air quality will likely remain unhealthy for sensitive groups through at least Friday.

Scattered storms will be possible Sunday, but a better chance for rain and storms arrives at the start of next week!

