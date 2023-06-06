PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot will face trial

Al-Hassan Aiyash, center, leaves a court with his attorney Ben Gonek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
Al-Hassan Aiyash, center, leaves a court with his attorney Ben Gonek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. A judge ordered Aiyash to trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge. (AP Photo/Ed White)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a Detroit gas station clerk to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, saying his decision to lock the door and then taunt an angry customer contributed to the fatal shooting of a bystander.

Al-Hassan Aiyash “continued to pour gasoline on the fire,” said Judge Kenneth King, who found enough evidence to move the case to trial.

Aiyash, 22, was working behind protective glass at 3 a.m. on May 6 when a customer’s failed attempt to make a $3.80 electronic purchase turned into violence.

Video shows Samuel McCray repeatedly cursing and insisting he was going to leave the gas station with the items. Three more people entered before Aiyash pushed a button to lock the door, keeping the four inside.

The scene was volatile. Video shows McCray throwing a beverage against the security glass and demanding the door be opened. Two men who were subsequently shot testified that McCray threatened to shoot everyone.

“If not for the fact that he locked the door, none of this would have happened,” the judge said of Aiyash’s actions.

Aiyash finally unlocked the door just seconds before a third man, Greg Kelly, was shot and killed. Two others were wounded.

David Langston, his left arm in a sling, testified that he and Kelly simply wanted to buy cigarettes after a night of partying.

“‘Hey, man, we got nothing to do with this. Don’t shoot us,’” Langston recalled telling McCray. “I played dead so he would stop shooting.”

Anthony Bowden said he had visited the gas station to get cash from an ATM. He entered court with a cane because of his gunshot wounds.

“I watched it build to an eight before the shooting started,” Bowden replied when asked to rate the conflict on a scale of 10.

Defense attorney Ben Gonek acknowledged it was “detestable” for Aiyash to lock the door and trap customers. But he blamed the fatal shooting on a hot exchange of words between McCray and Kelly.

“There was nothing to indicate that Mr. Aiyash knew that Mr. McCray had a gun,” Gonek said.

Separately, McCray is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu was charged in connection with Monday's deadly shooting in Huntersville.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation...
Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
FILE - Holloway, who lived in suburban Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip...
Peruvian judge affirms extradition to US of chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance