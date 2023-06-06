Crews work overnight on Interstate 485 bridge near Johnston Road interchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are getting ready to wrap up overnight work on Interstate 485.

Crews began work Monday night near the Johnston Road interchange to set bridge girders in place. An estimated 150,000 cars pass through that interchange each day.

Work is being done to set those bridge girders on the outer loop. The girders are steel beams that help support a bridge’s deck and hold it in place.

This is the second part of this project; crews did the inner loop last month.

The closures are part of the larger I-485 express lanes project that’s underway. NCDOT crews say the express lanes will transform the way traffic flows in the busy Ballantyne area.

Drone footage shows daytime work at Interstate 485 near the Johnston Road interchange. (Source: WBTV)

While the bridge girder work should start around midnight and finish by 5 a.m. each morning, these closures are expected to last for a couple more days.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.