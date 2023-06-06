PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crews work overnight on Interstate 485 bridge near Johnston Road interchange

The closures are part of the larger I-485 express lanes project that’s underway.
This is the second part of this project; crews did the inner loop last month.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are getting ready to wrap up overnight work on Interstate 485.

Crews began work Monday night near the Johnston Road interchange to set bridge girders in place. An estimated 150,000 cars pass through that interchange each day.

Work is being done to set those bridge girders on the outer loop. The girders are steel beams that help support a bridge’s deck and hold it in place.

This is the second part of this project; crews did the inner loop last month.

The closures are part of the larger I-485 express lanes project that’s underway. NCDOT crews say the express lanes will transform the way traffic flows in the busy Ballantyne area.

Drone footage shows daytime work at Interstate 485 near the Johnston Road interchange.
Drone footage shows daytime work at Interstate 485 near the Johnston Road interchange.(Source: WBTV)

While the bridge girder work should start around midnight and finish by 5 a.m. each morning, these closures are expected to last for a couple more days.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police are responding to a shooting in Huntersville where one person was shot and killed
Man killed in shooting at Huntersville apartment complex
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

Latest News

Crews work overnight on Interstate 485 bridge near Johnston Road interchange
Authorities were called to Homestead Road in Rock Hill on Saturday night.
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash
Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight increase.
Gas prices in Charlotte see slight increase this past week
There will be changes to some Charlotte Area Transit System bus routes starting on Monday, June...
Changes to some Charlotte Area Transit System routes start June 5