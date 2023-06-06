Columbia police investigate fatal shooting, crime scene closes roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the 1400 block of Assembly Street.

Law enforcement says a man was shot and a person is currently detained for questioning near the crime scene.

#Update: #ColumbiaPDSC Metro Region officers detained the male on Hampton Street a short time after the incident. He will be questioned by investigators. Possible witnesses are also being questioned on scene. pic.twitter.com/P5IpoUyoIF — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2023

Currently, Hampton and Assembly are closed due to the crime scene.

Anyone near the area is asked to avoid those streets right now.

Chief Holbrook discusses fatal shooting on Assembly https://t.co/B5PhoXczvj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2023

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

