Columbia police investigate fatal shooting, crime scene closes roads

Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the area.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the 1400 block of Assembly Street.

Law enforcement says a man was shot and a person is currently detained for questioning near the crime scene.

Currently, Hampton and Assembly are closed due to the crime scene.

Anyone near the area is asked to avoid those streets right now.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

