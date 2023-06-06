PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders set to vote on new school boundaries

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are set to vote Tuesday night on new boundaries for the southern part of the district, a process that’s taken months and divided some families.

A high school is being built along Community House Road in Ballantyne. It will open in the fall of 2024 with the goal of relieving overcrowding at South Mecklenburg, Ardrey Kell, Providence and Myers Park high schools.

Seniors could finish at their current school. Juniors also have the option of finishing at their current school but would have to provide their own transportation.

There are also plans for a new middle school to open in the fall of 2025. In total, between elementary, middle and high schools, 27 schools would be impacted.

Below is the latest draft that will be voted on Tuesday night. It is the superintendent’s recommendation.

According to CMS, when redrawing the boundaries, its top priorities include:

  • Cutting down on travel time between home and school
  • Ensuring schools are socioeconomically diverse
  • Getting the most out of the buildings and keeping feeder patterns from elementary, middle and high schools together

