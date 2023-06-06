PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approve new school boundaries

This all stems from two new schools set to open in the district over the next two years.
The new boundaries were passed by a 7-2 vote late Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools voted Tuesday night to approve new boundaries for the southern part of the district, a process that’s taken months and divided some families.

The measure passed by a 7-2 margin with no amendments.

The meeting began at 6 p.m., but the vote wasn’t final until after 11 p.m., as more than 70 community members signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the school board meeting. Just two weeks prior, more than 100 people spoke at a public hearing about the third and final draft.

Related: Charlotte parents push back on CMS proposal to move school boundaries

A high school is being built along Community House Road in Ballantyne. It will open in the fall of 2024 with the goal of relieving overcrowding at South Mecklenburg, Ardrey Kell, Providence and Myers Park high schools.

Seniors could finish at their current school. Juniors also have the option of finishing at their current school but would have to provide their own transportation.

There are also plans for a new middle school to open in the fall of 2025. In total, between elementary, middle and high schools, 27 schools would be impacted.

Below is the latest draft that was approved on Tuesday night. It is the superintendent’s recommendation.

District leaders are set to vote on this third and final draft of new school boundaries.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

According to CMS, when redrawing the boundaries, its top priorities include:

  • Cutting down on travel time between home and school
  • Ensuring schools are socioeconomically diverse
  • Getting the most out of the buildings and keeping feeder patterns from elementary, middle and high schools together

