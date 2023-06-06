Charlotte 49ers head coach resigns, national search underway for replacement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After five years as head coach of the UNCC 49ers basketball team Ron Sanchez announced he is resigning.

Sanchez took over as head coach in 2018 and he helped turn the team around taking the 49ers to their first-ever post-season tournament title.

RELATED >>> Ron Sanchez era begins tonight for the Charlotte 49ers

“During his five-year tenure, the Niners went 72-78, capped by 22 wins this past season – the most since 2001 – and the CBI Championship,” according to a press release from UNCC.

Sanchez did not give a reason for his departure but did offer some parting words for the team.

“This is a bittersweet day for me and my family as I step down to pursue other opportunities,” said Sanchez. “It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the 49ers basketball program over the past five years and I want to thank Niner Nation for its support. I will be forever grateful to my staff, players, and the University. I can only hope that the impact we made on our student-athletes is as strong as the impact they have made on us,” he said.

Director of Athletics Mike Hill emphasized Sanchez’s contributions to the team over his tenure.

“Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner. He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men. His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness,” he said.

The school hasn’t found a replacement yet, but Hill said the team is conducting a national search to keep the college team moving forward.

“Our competitive goals are clear. We are driven to regularly contend for American Athletic Conference championships and return to the NCAA Tournament. We have commenced a national search for our next head coach and are excited about the future.”

