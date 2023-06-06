PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Air Quality Alert in effect through Tuesday night

Tuesday will feature some warmer temperatures and some sunshine in the afternoon.
That Air Quality Alert is for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties, as well as for the mountains.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for some areas due mainly to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

  • Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM showers.
  • Thursday: Sun and cloud mix, cooler, a few showers/storms possible

That Air Quality Alert is for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties, as well as for the mountains. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues. They should limit outdoor activities.

The Air Quality Alert for the impacted counties goes through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Air Quality Alert for the impacted counties goes through 8 p.m. Tuesday.(Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will feature some warmer temperatures and some sunshine in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible along and south of the state line. The best ingredients for an isolated severe storm will be across South Carolina. Otherwise, clouds and some fog will give way to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Some showers will be possible on Wednesday evening with some of those showers lingering into Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s, but will drop into the upper 70s on Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for rain and storms moving in on Sunday again.

