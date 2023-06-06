Air Quality Alert in effect through Tuesday afternoon, part of evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for some areas due mainly to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Tuesday : Plenty of hazy sunshine, very warm, poor air quality

Wednesday : Partly cloudy, PM showers.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mix, cooler, a few showers/storms possible

That Air Quality Alert is for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties, as well as for the mountains. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues. They should limit outdoor activities.

The Air Quality Alert for the impacted counties goes through 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will feature some warmer temperatures and some sunshine in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible along and south of the state line. The best ingredients for an isolated severe storm will be across South Carolina. Otherwise, clouds and some fog will give way to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Some showers will be possible on Wednesday evening with some of those showers lingering into Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-80s, but will drop into the upper 70s on Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for rain and storms moving in on Sunday again.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.