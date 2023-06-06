9-year-old would love get-well cards after surgery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jace Elliott is a caring 9-year-old boy who lives in the town of Welcome in Davidson County. His mom is now asking you to “Welcome” him with a get-well card later this week.

Jace was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy almost two years ago. He also lives with autism and developmental delays that affect his speech.

“Our son will have surgery on June 8 on both of his legs and feet,” said Renee Evans. “He’ll be bedridden for a couple weeks.”

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disorder that is deadly. It’s characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein that - in healthy people - helps keep muscle cells intact.

Said in a more basic way, it deteriorates the skeletal system, heart, and lung muscles.

Jace’s surgery this week is happening in part because he fell in December of 2021 and broke his tibia. He has not walked or stood since.

Jace Elliott, who lives in the town of Welcome (Davidson Co), loves getting greeting cards in the mail. His mom says he's having surgery this week for #DuchenneMuscularDystrophy and would love a card from you. More in the link, here >> https://t.co/4Mh7umrYDS#MollysKids pic.twitter.com/qOXDjvtfGH — Molly Grantham (@MollyGrantham) June 6, 2023

Despite the obstacles, he just wants to be a kid. His mom says he loves SpongeBob, Peppa Pig, playing Xbox, and hanging out with his three sisters Kaitlyn, Lyndsay and Cierra.

“He also loves getting mail,” mom Renee said. “He got many cards when he went through infusions, but we know he has a long road ahead. DMD is a 100% no-cure, rare disease. Most children end up in a wheelchair before their teen years.”

Jace ended up using one by the time he was eight. He also developed scoliosis, not uncommon in children with DMD.

But back to the get-well cards. Renee said her son will welcome any they receive. His surgery will be at Brenner’s Children in Winston-Salem. The address to send a card is:

Jace Elliott

P.O Box 1502

Welcome, N.C 27374

Welcome to #MollysKids, Jace. Please, Renee, update us after Wednesday’s surgery is behind you.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.