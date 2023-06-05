Village Park Rotary Express, Carousel & Splash Pad summer hours announced in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Village Park Rotary Express, Carousel and Splash Pad are open for the Summer. Village Park is located at 700 West C. Street in Kannapolis.

The Splash Pad is open every day: Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

The Rotary Express and the Carousel are also open 7 days a week: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays from Noon – 6 p.m. Tickets to ride the train and carousel are $1.50 each.

The self-operated splash pad and children’s playground at the Atrium Health Ballpark is also open 7 days a week. It is free except during Cannon Ballers games when a ticket is required for admission.

