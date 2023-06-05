Storms possible tonight, before Tuesday’s temperatures turn hot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated strong-severe storms are possible tonight before Tuesday turns hazy and warm.

Tonight: Isolated strong to severe storm west of I-77.

Tuesday: Code Orange Air Quality Alert, Charlotte Metro.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, few storms.

Clouds have kept temperatures in the low to mid 70s to start out the work week, but clearing in our far western counties will allow an isolated strong to severe storm chance this evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with any storm that can get going.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops due to a fire in Virginia. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for most locations before lifting back into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

Although an isolated shower or storm is possible late Tuesday, most of the area will stay dry. The sky could be hazy, though, as we track wildfire smoke filtering overhead out of the north. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops as a result.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and an isolated storm or two our way mid-week, before high pressure ushers in a dry end to the workweek.

Friday and Saturday look seasonable and dry with a few showers possible by Sunday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.