Salisbury Police investigating drive-by shooting that left 69-year-old injured

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old man was taken to a trauma center after he was struck by a bullet in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

The report indicates that just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, someone fired shots at a house in the 700 block of S. Ellis Street. Police estimated more than thirty rounds had been fired.

Shots struck a vehicle in the driveway and several shots went into the house, according to police. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

A 69-year-old man in the house was struck. Police said he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Details of the man’s condition were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

