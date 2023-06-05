PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Police investigating drive-by shooting that left 69-year-old injured

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of S. Ellis St.
The shooting was reported in the 700 block of S. Ellis St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old man was taken to a trauma center after he was struck by a bullet in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

The report indicates that just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, someone fired shots at a house in the 700 block of S. Ellis Street. Police estimated more than thirty rounds had been fired.

Shots struck a vehicle in the driveway and several shots went into the house, according to police. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

A 69-year-old man in the house was struck. Police said he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Details of the man’s condition were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged

Latest News

Authorities were called to Homestead Road in Rock Hill on Saturday night.
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash
Annual ‘Walk like MADD’ fundraiser held in memory of Charlotte bride killed by drunk driver...
Walk held in memory of Charlotte bride killed in reported DUI crash after wedding reception
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash
Charlotte resident Sylvia Spaulding was met with $445,289 in her Online Play account.
Charlotte woman thought she won $2 in lottery, got $445,289 instead