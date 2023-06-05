PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Prep work begins today to create new K-8 school in Rowan County

Knox Middle and Overton Elementary to be combined
The sign proclaims a "new day" for Knox and says that the school will be closing for the upcoming school year.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Work begins on Monday to clean out Knox Middle School ahead of construction that will convert Knox and Overton Elementary in to a new K-8 school.

Rowan County Commissioners set a budget of $55 million for the project.

The building of the new school will mean that students are reassigned during the construction. The recommendation is to reassign students to North Rowan Middle School, Southeast Middle School, Erwin Middle School and West Rowan Middle School.

All rising sixth graders will be assigned to North Rowan Middle School. Rising seventh and eighth graders will be assigned to their prospective school, based on the boundaries created by a partnership with a company called Numerix.

Students from Overton Elementary would be reassigned to Hanford Dole, Hurley, Isenberg, Koontz and North Rowan elementary schools.

Families will receive assignment letters via mail and email.

The new school does not yet have a name or mascot. According to RSS, a selection committee will decide the name, mascot, and school colors. The selection committee will be made up varied staff, parents, students, and community members. This process will occur during the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has created a web page with details of the project and important information for parents. You can visit the page here.

