Possible late afternoon storms with a potential for severe weather

Storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops in from north to south through the area later today.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops in from north to south through the area later today. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. will be the most likely time for the developing storms. 

Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail. Looking for the storms to fire up along, and just east, of the mountains and drift through the foothills to the south. This is where the highest chances(Albeit Low) will be.

Monday:  Sun & cloud mix, storms late

Tuesday:  Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers.

Another chance for some isolated storms Tuesday afternoon. The best ingredients for an isolated severe storm will be across South Carolina.

Some isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday evening and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.  Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.  The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for stray storms in the afternoon.

