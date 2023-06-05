One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One or two severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Monday : Sun and cloud mix, storms late

Tuesday : Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers

Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail. (Source: WBTV)

Storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front drops in from north to south through the area later today. Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail.

Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the foothills to the south. This is where the highest chances, albeit low, will be. Another chance for some isolated storms on Tuesday afternoon. The best ingredients for an isolated severe storm will be across South Carolina.

Some isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday evening and Thursday; otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for stray storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Eric Garlick

