One dead after shooting in Huntersville, investigation underway

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An individual was shot and killed in Huntersville on Monday afternoon according to MEDIC. The shooting happened on the 64000 Block of Holly Crest Lane.

MEDIC said they were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and confirmed one patient was pronounced deceased by paramedics shortly after.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.

