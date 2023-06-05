PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One dead after shooting in Huntersville, investigation underway

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency confirmed they responded to a shooting on Holly Crest Lane on Monday afternoon
The shooting happened on Monday afternoon in Huntersville, police are on scene
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An individual was shot and killed in Huntersville on Monday afternoon according to MEDIC. The shooting happened on the 64000 Block of Holly Crest Lane.

MEDIC said they were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and confirmed one patient was pronounced deceased by paramedics shortly after.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.

