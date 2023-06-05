Man charged in brutal 2020 killing of Charlotte woman bonds out of jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man charged in connection with the brutal killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood bonded out of jail over the weekend, jail records state.

Earlier this year, a $250,000 bond was set on James Salerno’s murder charge. According to online Mecklenburg County Jail records, he was released shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April 4, 2020.

Salerno was also charged with kidnapping and concealing a death in connection with the 2020 death of Mary Collins.

The 20-year-old, who family members said lived with a disability, was found murdered at a NoDa apartment in April 2020, days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say her body was hidden inside a mattress. The family believes Collins took an Uber and was lured to the NoDa apartment.

Salerno previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He was one of four people charged in connection with Collins’ death.

Last June, Kelly Lavery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, concealment of a body and first-degree kidnapping charges, and was sentenced to 25 to 32 years in prison.

Lavi Pham, who was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and concealing or failing to report a death, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jail records show he remains incarcerated.

America Diehl was charged with felony accessory after the fact and concealing a death. She bonded out of jail in September 2021, according to online records.

