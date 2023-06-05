PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged in brutal 2020 killing of Charlotte woman bonds out of jail

He was one of four people charged in connection with Mary Collins’ death.
James Salerno was released from jail over the weekend after bond was set earlier this year on a...
James Salerno was released from jail over the weekend after bond was set earlier this year on a murder charge.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man charged in connection with the brutal killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood bonded out of jail over the weekend, jail records state.

Earlier this year, a $250,000 bond was set on James Salerno’s murder charge. According to online Mecklenburg County Jail records, he was released shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Mary Santina Collins was found stabbed to death in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte on April 4, 2020.

Salerno was also charged with kidnapping and concealing a death in connection with the 2020 death of Mary Collins.

The 20-year-old, who family members said lived with a disability, was found murdered at a NoDa apartment in April 2020, days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say her body was hidden inside a mattress. The family believes Collins took an Uber and was lured to the NoDa apartment.

Salerno previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He was one of four people charged in connection with Collins’ death.

Last June, Kelly Lavery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, concealment of a body and first-degree kidnapping charges, and was sentenced to 25 to 32 years in prison.

Related: Defendant pleads guilty to charges in connection with death of Charlotte woman

Lavi Pham, who was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and concealing or failing to report a death, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jail records show he remains incarcerated.

America Diehl was charged with felony accessory after the fact and concealing a death. She bonded out of jail in September 2021, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

Latest News

Walk held in memory of Charlotte bride killed in reported DUI crash after wedding reception
Authorities were called to Homestead Road in Rock Hill on Saturday night.
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash
Annual ‘Walk like MADD’ fundraiser held in memory of Charlotte bride killed by drunk driver...
Walk held in memory of Charlotte bride killed in reported DUI crash after wedding reception
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash